India's surging share valuations enter a demanding zone

Deviating from average

The 20-year PE average of the Sensex is 16.8. In other words, it is currently about 40% above its 20-year average. The PE ratio is relative, reducing with earnings growth. Theoretically, a 25% growth in earnings of the 30 Sensex companies will pare this ratio from 24.8 to 19.8, where it starts to look more reasonable. A 15% growth in earnings will lower it to 21.6.