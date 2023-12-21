Indices recover partly from Wednesday’s cuts on DII buying
The Nifty50 and the 30-share Sensex advanced 0.5% each to close at 21,255.05 and 70,865.10, respectively
Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices rose half a percent each on Thursday, lifted by short covering and purchases by domestic institutions, day after a dramatic bout of profit-taking saw them log their worst single-day fall by percentage in two months.
