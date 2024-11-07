Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: Indigo Paints share price are down by -0.74%, Nifty down by -0.98%

Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: Indigo Paints share price are down by -0.74%, Nifty down by -0.98%

Livemint

Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 07 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Indigo Paints opened at 1631.15 and closed at 1626. The stock reached a high of 1647.75 and a low of 1603.25 during the day.

Indigo PaintsShare Price Today on 07-11-2024

Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:13 today, Indigo Paints shares are trading at price 1626, -0.74% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79609.27, down by -0.96%. The stock has hit a high of 1647.75 and a low of 1603.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51654.33
101647.13
201584.56
501520.82
1001477.51
3001432.73

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1658.63, 1679.02, & 1707.83, whereas it has key support levels at 1609.43, 1580.62, & 1560.23.

Indigo Paints Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indigo Paints was -14.72% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.56% & ROA of 12.76% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 54.90 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.66% with a target price of 1599.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.39% MF holding, & 12.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.28% in june to 12.31% in the september quarter.

Indigo Paints share price down -0.74% today to trade at 1626 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Laxmi Organic Industries are falling today, but its peers Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Anupam Rasayan India, Privi Speciality Chemicals are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.98% & -0.96% each respectively.

