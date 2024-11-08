Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: Indigo Paints share price are down by -4.4%, Nifty down by -0.24%

Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:01 today, Indigo Paints shares are trading at price ₹1556.7, -4.4% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79350.6, down by -0.24%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1622 and a low of ₹1552.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1642.51 10 1645.15 20 1592.29 50 1523.89 100 1480.07 300 1433.44

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1655.87, ₹1678.73, & ₹1708.27, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1603.47, ₹1573.93, & ₹1551.07.

Indigo Paints Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indigo Paints was 150.62% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.56% & ROA of 12.76% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 55.59 & P/B is at 8.27.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.72% with a target price of ₹1599.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.39% MF holding, & 12.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.28% in june to 12.31% in the september quarter.