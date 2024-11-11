Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Indigo Paints share price are down by -0.88%, Nifty up by 0.72%

Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, Indigo Paints opened at 1514.95 and closed at 1519. The stock reached a high of 1526 and a low of 1498.6 during the day.

Livemint
Published11 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Indigo PaintsShare Price Today on 11-11-2024
Indigo PaintsShare Price Today on 11-11-2024

Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:01 today, Indigo Paints shares are trading at price 1519, -0.88% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79975.56, up by 0.62%. The stock has hit a high of 1526 and a low of 1498.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51614.58
101633.89
201611.39
501532.76
1001486.99
3001435.45

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1593.1, 1650.05, & 1679.1, whereas it has key support levels at 1507.1, 1478.05, & 1421.1.

Indigo Paints Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indigo Paints was 71.60% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.56% & ROA of 12.76% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 52.39 & P/B is at 7.79.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.34% with a target price of 1585.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.39% MF holding, & 12.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.28% in june to 12.31% in the september quarter.

Indigo Paints share price down -0.88% today to trade at 1519 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Anupam Rasayan India, Privi Speciality Chemicals, Laxmi Organic Industries are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.72% & 0.62% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIndigo Paints Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Indigo Paints share price are down by -0.88%, Nifty up by 0.72%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Motors share price

820.80
12:09 PM | 11 NOV 2024
15.1 (1.87%)

Tata Steel share price

145.80
12:09 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-1.75 (-1.19%)

Ashok Leyland share price

226.90
12:09 PM | 11 NOV 2024
4.9 (2.21%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

140.45
12:09 PM | 11 NOV 2024
0.05 (0.04%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Wipro share price

580.00
12:00 PM | 11 NOV 2024
11.15 (1.96%)

Coforge share price

8,055.50
12:00 PM | 11 NOV 2024
101.65 (1.28%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

731.40
11:59 AM | 11 NOV 2024
-1.65 (-0.23%)

Page Industries share price

47,445.60
11:49 AM | 11 NOV 2024
-542.2 (-1.13%)
More from 52 Week High

Asian Paints share price

2,551.45
12:00 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-217.8 (-7.86%)

Aarti Industries share price

438.30
12:00 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-36.45 (-7.68%)

CE Info Systems share price

1,898.55
11:59 AM | 11 NOV 2024
-157.25 (-7.65%)

Equitas Small Finance Bank share price

64.86
12:00 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-3.83 (-5.58%)
More from Top Losers

ITI share price

332.65
12:00 PM | 11 NOV 2024
29.05 (9.57%)

Power Finance Corp share price

485.40
11:59 AM | 11 NOV 2024
35.95 (8%)

Biocon share price

340.50
11:59 AM | 11 NOV 2024
19.25 (5.99%)

Endurance Technologies share price

2,560.70
11:58 AM | 11 NOV 2024
135.4 (5.58%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,375.000.00
    Chennai
    79,381.000.00
    Delhi
    79,533.000.00
    Kolkata
    79,385.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.