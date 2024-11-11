Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Indigo Paints share price are down by -0.88%, Nifty up by 0.72%

Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:01 today, Indigo Paints shares are trading at price ₹1519, -0.88% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79975.56, up by 0.62%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1526 and a low of ₹1498.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1614.58 10 1633.89 20 1611.39 50 1532.76 100 1486.99 300 1435.45

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1593.1, ₹1650.05, & ₹1679.1, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1507.1, ₹1478.05, & ₹1421.1.

Indigo Paints Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indigo Paints was 71.60% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.56% & ROA of 12.76% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 52.39 & P/B is at 7.79.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.34% with a target price of ₹1585.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.39% MF holding, & 12.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.28% in june to 12.31% in the september quarter.