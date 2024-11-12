Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Indigo Paints share price are up by 0.94%, Nifty down by -0.04%

Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Indigo Paints share price are up by 0.94%, Nifty down by -0.04%

Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: On the last trading day, Indigo Paints opened at 1480 and closed at 1501.3. The stock reached a high of 1510 and a low of 1480 during the session, indicating a range of price movement within the day. Overall, the stock experienced a positive close, reflecting an increase in value.

Indigo PaintsShare Price Today on 12-11-2024

Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 12:00 today, Indigo Paints shares are trading at price 1501.3, 0.94% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79483.45, down by -0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 1510 and a low of 1480 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51614.58
101633.89
201611.39
501532.76
1001486.99
3001435.45

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1518.43, 1551.02, & 1569.68, whereas it has key support levels at 1467.18, 1448.52, & 1415.93.

Indigo Paints Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indigo Paints was -27.83% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.56% & ROA of 12.76% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 50.74 & P/B is at 7.55.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.77% with a target price of 1588.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.39% MF holding, & 12.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.28% in june to 12.31% in the september quarter.

Indigo Paints share price up 0.94% today to trade at 1501.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Dhanuka Agritech are falling today, but its peers Laxmi Organic Industries, Sharda Cropchem, Sudarshan Chemicals Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.04% & -0.02% each respectively.

