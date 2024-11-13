Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Indigo Paints share price are up by 0.28%, Nifty down by -0.73%

Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Indigo Paints opened at 1499.05 and closed at 1502.90. The stock reached a high of 1513.25 and a low of 1477.55 during the day, indicating a range of movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock showed a slight increase from its opening to closing price.

Published13 Nov 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Indigo PaintsShare Price Today on 13-11-2024
Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:25 today, Indigo Paints shares are trading at price 1502.9, 0.28% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78231.23, down by -0.56%. The stock has hit a high of 1513.25 and a low of 1477.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51614.58
101633.89
201611.39
501532.76
1001486.99
3001435.09

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1511.23, 1522.12, & 1534.23, whereas it has key support levels at 1488.23, 1476.12, & 1465.23.

Indigo Paints Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.56% & ROA of 12.76% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 51.18 & P/B is at 7.61.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.66% with a target price of 1588.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.39% MF holding, & 12.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.28% in june to 12.31% in the september quarter.

Indigo Paints share price has gained 0.28% today, currently at 1502.9, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.73% & -0.56% each respectively.

First Published:13 Nov 2024, 11:26 AM IST
