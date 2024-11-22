Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Indigo Paints share price are up by 1.03%, Nifty up by 0.71%

Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Indigo Paints opened at 1511.95 and closed slightly lower at 1510.55. The stock reached a high of 1521.10 during the session, while the lowest price recorded was 1498.05. Overall, the stock experienced some volatility within this range.

Published22 Nov 2024, 11:52 AM IST
Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 11:52 today, Indigo Paints shares are trading at price 1510.55, 1.03% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 77722.66, up by 0.73%. The stock has hit a high of 1521.1 and a low of 1498.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51500.55
101541.29
201594.21
501535.11
1001494.93
3001435.96

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1505.35, 1518.55, & 1531.6, whereas it has key support levels at 1479.1, 1466.05, & 1452.85.

Indigo Paints Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indigo Paints was -69.74% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.56% & ROA of 12.76% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 51.02 & P/B is at 7.59.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.13% with a target price of 1588.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 14.89% MF holding, & 12.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.31% in june to 14.89% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.28% in june to 12.31% in the september quarter.

Indigo Paints share price up 1.03% today to trade at 1510.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Privi Speciality Chemicals are falling today, but its peers Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Sharda Cropchem, Laxmi Organic Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.71% & 0.73% each respectively.

First Published:22 Nov 2024, 11:52 AM IST
