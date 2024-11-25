Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Indigo Paints share price are down by -1.06%, Nifty up by 1.78%

Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Indigo Paints share price are down by -1.06%, Nifty up by 1.78%

Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Indigo Paints opened at 1524.95 and closed at 1487.15. The stock reached a high of 1524.95 during the day and a low of 1483.65. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price to its closing price.

Indigo PaintsShare Price Today on 25-11-2024

Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:28 today, Indigo Paints shares are trading at price 1487.15, -1.06% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80358.55, up by 1.57%. The stock has hit a high of 1524.95 and a low of 1483.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51500.33
101514.92
201579.58
501535.85
1001497.40
3001436.53

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1513.8, 1525.05, & 1532.55, whereas it has key support levels at 1495.05, 1487.55, & 1476.3.

Indigo Paints Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indigo Paints was -38.26% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.56% & ROA of 12.76% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 51.31 & P/B is at 7.63.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.58% with a target price of 1585.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 14.89% MF holding, & 12.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.31% in june to 14.89% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.28% in june to 12.31% in the september quarter.

Indigo Paints share price down -1.06% today to trade at 1487.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Sharda Cropchem, Privi Speciality Chemicals, Laxmi Organic Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.78% & 1.57% each respectively.

