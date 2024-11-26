Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Indigo Paints share price are up by 0.58%, Nifty down by -0.05%

Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Indigo Paints opened at 1465.6 and closed at 1479.8. The stock reached a high of 1497.65 and a low of 1465.6 during the day. Overall, the stock exhibited an upward movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:29 today, Indigo Paints shares are trading at price 1479.8, 0.58% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80014.18, down by -0.12%. The stock has hit a high of 1497.65 and a low of 1465.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51500.33
101514.92
201579.58
501535.85
1001497.40
3001436.53

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1515.17, 1557.43, & 1593.87, whereas it has key support levels at 1436.47, 1400.03, & 1357.77.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indigo Paints was -19.38% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.56% & ROA of 12.76% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 50.28 & P/B is at 7.48.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.11% with a target price of 1585.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 14.89% MF holding, & 12.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.31% in june to 14.89% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.28% in june to 12.31% in the september quarter.

Indigo Paints share price has gained 0.58% today to trade at 1479.8 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.05% & -0.12% each respectively.

