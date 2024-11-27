Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Indigo Paints share price are down by -1.46%, Nifty up by 0.06%

Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:22 today, Indigo Paints shares are trading at price ₹1463.45, -1.46% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80021.89, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1502.95 and a low of ₹1454.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1500.33 10 1514.92 20 1579.58 50 1535.85 100 1497.40 300 1436.38

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1503.78, ₹1519.62, & ₹1541.68, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1465.88, ₹1443.82, & ₹1427.98.

Indigo Paints Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indigo Paints was -19.38% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.56% & ROA of 12.76% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 50.71 & P/B is at 7.54.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.31% with a target price of ₹1585.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 14.89% MF holding, & 12.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.31% in june to 14.89% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.28% in june to 12.31% in the september quarter.