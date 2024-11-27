Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Indigo Paints share price are down by -1.46%, Nifty up by 0.06%

Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Indigo Paints share price are down by -1.46%, Nifty up by 0.06%

Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Indigo Paints opened at 1502.95 and closed at 1463.45. The stock reached a high of 1502.95 and a low of 1454.95 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price, closing lower by 39.50.

Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:22 today, Indigo Paints shares are trading at price 1463.45, -1.46% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80021.89, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 1502.95 and a low of 1454.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51500.33
101514.92
201579.58
501535.85
1001497.40
3001436.38

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1503.78, 1519.62, & 1541.68, whereas it has key support levels at 1465.88, 1443.82, & 1427.98.

Indigo Paints Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indigo Paints was -19.38% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.56% & ROA of 12.76% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 50.71 & P/B is at 7.54.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.31% with a target price of 1585.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 14.89% MF holding, & 12.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.31% in june to 14.89% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.28% in june to 12.31% in the september quarter.

Indigo Paints share price down -1.46% today to trade at 1463.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Privi Speciality Chemicals, Sudarshan Chemicals Industries, Dhanuka Agritech are falling today, but its peers Laxmi Organic Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.06% & 0.02% each respectively.

