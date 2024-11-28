Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Indigo Paints share price are down by -0.64%, Nifty down by -0.79%

Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Indigo Paints opened at ₹ 1440.2 and closed at ₹ 1449.55. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1462.25 and maintained a low of ₹ 1440.2 throughout the day. This indicates a positive performance with a closing price higher than the opening price, reflecting an upward trend in the stock's value for the day.

Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:29 today, Indigo Paints shares are trading at price ₹1449.55, -0.64% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79453.84, down by -0.97%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1462.25 and a low of ₹1440.2 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1494.69 10 1499.21 20 1570.02 50 1535.22 100 1498.49 300 1436.50

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1479.43, ₹1501.67, & ₹1513.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1444.93, ₹1432.67, & ₹1410.43.

Indigo Paints Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indigo Paints was -66.62% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.56% & ROA of 12.76% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 49.82 & P/B is at 7.41.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.34% with a target price of ₹1585.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 14.89% MF holding, & 12.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.31% in june to 14.89% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 8.28% in june to 12.31% in the september quarter.