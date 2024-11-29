Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Indigo Paints share price are down by -1.04%, Nifty up by 0.78%

Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:11 today, Indigo Paints shares are trading at price ₹1415.9, -1.04% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79779.21, up by 0.93%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1442 and a low of ₹1414 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1491.06 10 1494.48 20 1564.19 50 1534.99 100 1499.61 300 1436.73

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1458.33, ₹1484.47, & ₹1499.63, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1417.03, ₹1401.87, & ₹1375.73.

Indigo Paints Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indigo Paints was -27.67% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.56% & ROA of 12.76% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 48.85 & P/B is at 7.27.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.94% with a target price of ₹1585.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 14.89% MF holding, & 12.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.31% in june to 14.89% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.28% in june to 12.31% in the september quarter.