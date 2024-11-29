Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Indigo Paints share price are down by -1.04%, Nifty up by 0.78%

Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Indigo Paints share price are down by -1.04%, Nifty up by 0.78%

Livemint

Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Indigo Paints opened at 1435.05 and closed at 1415.90. The stock reached a high of 1442 and a low of 1414 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price to its closing price.

Indigo PaintsShare Price Today on 29-11-2024

Indigo Paints Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:11 today, Indigo Paints shares are trading at price 1415.9, -1.04% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79779.21, up by 0.93%. The stock has hit a high of 1442 and a low of 1414 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51491.06
101494.48
201564.19
501534.99
1001499.61
3001436.73

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1458.33, 1484.47, & 1499.63, whereas it has key support levels at 1417.03, 1401.87, & 1375.73.

Indigo Paints Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indigo Paints was -27.67% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.56% & ROA of 12.76% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 48.85 & P/B is at 7.27.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.94% with a target price of 1585.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 14.89% MF holding, & 12.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.31% in june to 14.89% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.28% in june to 12.31% in the september quarter.

Indigo Paints share price down -1.04% today to trade at 1415.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Privi Speciality Chemicals, Dhanuka Agritech are falling today, but its peers Laxmi Organic Industries, Sudarshan Chemicals Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.78% & 0.93% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.