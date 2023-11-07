Indo Count Industries shares hit fresh 52-week high on highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q2
The shares this year so far have delivered a multi-bagger return of 119.25% as the stock surged from ₹135 per share to ₹296. Over the past five years, the stock has delivered an impressive return of 371%.
Shares of Indo Count Industries surged over 8% to hit a new 52-week high of ₹302.80 apiece on Tuesday. This impressive performance came on the heels of the company's September quarter earnings, which exceeded market expectations.
