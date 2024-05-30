Indoco Remedies, KRBL & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?
Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Indoco Remedies, KRBL, Route Mobile, RAJRATAN GLO, Kaya
Shares of Indoco Remedies, KRBL, Route Mobile, RAJRATAN GLO, Kaya hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -115.35(-0.51%) points and Sensex was down by -382.9(-0.51%) points at 30 May 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 225.85(0.47%) points at 30 May 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Uno Minda, Indian Bank, Samvardhana Motherson International, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Cummins India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started