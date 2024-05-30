Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Indoco Remedies, KRBL & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Indoco Remedies, KRBL & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Indoco Remedies, KRBL, Route Mobile, RAJRATAN GLO, Kaya

Livemint

Shares of Indoco Remedies, KRBL, Route Mobile, RAJRATAN GLO, Kaya hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -115.35(-0.51%) points and Sensex was down by -382.9(-0.51%) points at 30 May 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 225.85(0.47%) points at 30 May 2024 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Uno Minda, Indian Bank, Samvardhana Motherson International, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Cummins India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Au Small Finance Bank, were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Au Small Finance Bank, were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

