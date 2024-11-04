Indus Towers Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Indus Towers share price are down by -0.42%, Nifty down by -1.73%

Indus Towers Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹ 345.5 and closed at ₹ 341.5. During the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 349.8 and a low of ₹ 339.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by the end of the trading session, reflecting a drop from the opening price.

Indus Towers Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:01 today, Indus Towers shares are trading at price ₹341.5, -0.42% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78476.83, down by -1.56%. The stock has hit a high of ₹349.8 and a low of ₹339.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 344.11 10 350.44 20 364.85 50 397.01 100 394.78 300 336.97

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹344.32, ₹348.08, & ₹350.92, whereas it has key support levels at ₹337.72, ₹334.88, & ₹331.12.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indus Towers was 171.37% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.07% & ROA of 11.78% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 12.14 & P/B is at 3.16.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.18% with a target price of ₹407.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.44% MF holding, & 24.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.67% in june to 3.44% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.54% in june to 24.19% in the september quarter.