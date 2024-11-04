Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Indus Towers Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Indus Towers share price are down by -0.42%, Nifty down by -1.73%

Indus Towers Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Indus Towers share price are down by -0.42%, Nifty down by -1.73%

Livemint

Indus Towers Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 345.5 and closed at 341.5. During the day, the stock reached a high of 349.8 and a low of 339.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by the end of the trading session, reflecting a drop from the opening price.

Indus TowersShare Price Today on 04-11-2024

Indus Towers Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:01 today, Indus Towers shares are trading at price 341.5, -0.42% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78476.83, down by -1.56%. The stock has hit a high of 349.8 and a low of 339.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5344.11
10350.44
20364.85
50397.01
100394.78
300336.97

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 344.32, 348.08, & 350.92, whereas it has key support levels at 337.72, 334.88, & 331.12.

Indus Towers Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indus Towers was 171.37% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.07% & ROA of 11.78% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 12.14 & P/B is at 3.16.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.18% with a target price of 407.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.44% MF holding, & 24.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.67% in june to 3.44% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.54% in june to 24.19% in the september quarter.

Indus Towers share price down -0.42% today to trade at 341.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Macrotech Developers, Rail Vikas Nigam, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.73% & -1.56% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.