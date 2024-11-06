Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Indus Towers Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Indus Towers share price are up by 0.12%, Nifty up by 0.72%

Livemint

Indus Towers Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 342.25 and closed at 342.60. During the day, the stock reached a high of 345.10 and a low of 338.70.

Indus Towers Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:00 today, Indus Towers shares are trading at price 342.6, 0.12% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80214.46, up by 0.93%. The stock has hit a high of 345.1 and a low of 338.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5344.11
10350.44
20364.85
50397.01
100394.78
300337.61

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 346.15, 349.75, & 356.65, whereas it has key support levels at 335.65, 328.75, & 325.15.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indus Towers was -33.25% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.07% & ROA of 11.78% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 12.20 & P/B is at 3.18.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.80% with a target price of 407.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.44% MF holding, & 24.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.67% in june to 3.44% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.54% in june to 24.19% in the september quarter.

Indus Towers share price has gained 0.12% today to trade at 342.6 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.72% & 0.93% each respectively.

