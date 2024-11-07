Indus Towers Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: Indus Towers share price are down by -0.19%, Nifty down by -1.02%

Indus Towers Share Price Today on 07 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹ 343 and closed at ₹ 341.5. Throughout the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 347.45 and a low of ₹ 340.95.

Indus Towers Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:21 today, Indus Towers shares are trading at price ₹341.5, -0.19% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79444.01, down by -1.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹347.45 and a low of ₹340.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 342.39 10 346.70 20 363.68 50 395.27 100 394.68 300 338.26

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹345.35, ₹348.2, & ₹351.55, whereas it has key support levels at ₹339.15, ₹335.8, & ₹332.95.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indus Towers was 2.94% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.07% & ROA of 11.78% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 12.20 & P/B is at 3.18.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.18% with a target price of ₹407.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.44% MF holding, & 24.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.67% in june to 3.44% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.54% in june to 24.19% in the september quarter.