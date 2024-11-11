Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Indus Towers Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Indus Towers share price are down by -0.03%, Nifty up by 0.75%

Indus Towers Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Indus Towers share price are down by -0.03%, Nifty up by 0.75%

Livemint

Indus Towers Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 318 and closed at 326.05. The stock reached a high of 326.9 and a low of 315.65 during the day.

Indus TowersShare Price Today on 11-11-2024

Indus Towers Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:00 today, Indus Towers shares are trading at price 326.05, -0.03% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79955.39, up by 0.59%. The stock has hit a high of 326.9 and a low of 315.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5337.53
10340.82
20356.11
50387.48
100394.41
300340.14

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 336.27, 346.53, & 352.42, whereas it has key support levels at 320.12, 314.23, & 303.97.

Indus Towers Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indus Towers was 64.59% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.07% & ROA of 11.78% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 11.63 & P/B is at 3.03.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.83% with a target price of 407.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.44% MF holding, & 24.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.67% in june to 3.44% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.54% in june to 24.19% in the september quarter.

Indus Towers share price down -0.03% today to trade at 326.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Rail Vikas Nigam are falling today, but its peers Macrotech Developers, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.75% & 0.59% each respectively.

