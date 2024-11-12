Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Indus Towers Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Indus Towers share price are up by 1.12%, Nifty down by -0.01%

Indus Towers Share Price Today on 12 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 326.05 and closed at 328.80. The stock reached a high of 331 during the day and maintained a low of 326.05. Overall, the stock experienced a slight increase from the opening to the closing price.

Indus TowersShare Price Today on 12-11-2024

Indus Towers Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 11:04 today, Indus Towers shares are trading at price 328.8, 1.12% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79516.37, up by 0.03%. The stock has hit a high of 331 and a low of 326.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5337.53
10340.82
20356.11
50387.48
100394.41
300340.14

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 330.43, 335.67, & 343.13, whereas it has key support levels at 317.73, 310.27, & 305.03.

Indus Towers Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indus Towers was -50.41% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.07% & ROA of 11.78% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 11.59 & P/B is at 3.02.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 23.78% with a target price of 407.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.44% MF holding, & 24.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.67% in june to 3.44% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.54% in june to 24.19% in the september quarter.

Indus Towers share price has gained 1.12% today to trade at 328.8 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.01% & 0.03% each respectively.

