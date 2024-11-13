Indus Towers Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Indus Towers share price are down by -0.75%, Nifty down by -0.68%

Indus Towers Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 320.9 and closed at 318.5. The stock reached a high of 322.55 and a low of 316.75 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a slight decline from its opening price to its closing price.

Published13 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Indus TowersShare Price Today on 13-11-2024
Indus TowersShare Price Today on 13-11-2024

Indus Towers Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:02 today, Indus Towers shares are trading at price 318.5, -0.75% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78296.93, down by -0.48%. The stock has hit a high of 322.55 and a low of 316.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5337.53
10340.82
20356.11
50387.48
100394.41
300340.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 327.65, 334.95, & 338.8, whereas it has key support levels at 316.5, 312.65, & 305.35.

Indus Towers Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.07% & ROA of 11.78% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 11.45 & P/B is at 2.98.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 27.79% with a target price of 407.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.44% MF holding, & 24.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.67% in june to 3.44% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.54% in june to 24.19% in the september quarter.

Indus Towers share price down -0.75% today to trade at 318.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Macrotech Developers, Rail Vikas Nigam, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.68% & -0.48% each respectively.

13 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

