Indus Towers Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Indus Towers share price are up by 0.18%, Nifty up by 1.02%

Indus Towers Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 328.3 and closed at 329.85. The stock reached a high of 332.8 and a low of 325.55 during the session, indicating some fluctuations in its price. Overall, the stock experienced a slight increase by the end of the day.

Published22 Nov 2024, 12:12 PM IST
Indus Towers Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:12 today, Indus Towers shares are trading at price 329.75, 0.18% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78007.79, up by 1.1%. The stock has hit a high of 332.8 and a low of 325.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5321.56
10328.29
20337.50
50373.17
100393.43
300344.62

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 337.05, 345.45, & 350.9, whereas it has key support levels at 323.2, 317.75, & 309.35.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indus Towers was -27.43% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.07% & ROA of 11.78% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 11.74 & P/B is at 3.06.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 23.12% with a target price of 406.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.96% MF holding, & 24.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 12.29% in june to 12.96% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.54% in june to 24.19% in the september quarter.

Indus Towers share price up 0.18% today to trade at 329.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Rail Vikas Nigam, Oberoi Realty are falling today, but its peers Macrotech Developers, Godrej Properties are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.02% & 1.1% each respectively.

MoreLess
    Popular in Markets

