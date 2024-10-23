Indus Towers Share Price Today on : Indus Towers share are down by -0.63%, Nifty up by 0.32%

Indus Towers Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 381.15 and closed at 364.40. The stock reached a high of 381.15 and a low of 359.40 during the day.

Indus Towers Stock Price Today
Indus Towers Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:27 today, Indus Towers shares are trading at price 364.4, -0.63% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80537.66, up by 0.4%. The stock has hit a high of 381.15 and a low of 359.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5383.64
10380.65
20383.70
50409.16
100394.19
300330.94

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 375.15, 383.8, & 389.2, whereas it has key support levels at 361.1, 355.7, & 347.05.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indus Towers was 275.75% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.07% .The current P/E of the stock is at 15.29 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.16% with a target price of 416.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.44% MF holding, & 24.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.67% in june to 3.44% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.54% in june to 24.19% in the september quarter.

Indus Towers share price down -0.63% today to trade at 364.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as DLF, Rail Vikas Nigam are falling today, but its peers Macrotech Developers, Godrej Properties are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.32% & 0.4% each respectively.

