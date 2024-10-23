Indus Towers Share Price Today on : Indus Towers share are down by -0.63%, Nifty up by 0.32%

Indus Towers Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:27 today, Indus Towers shares are trading at price ₹364.4, -0.63% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80537.66, up by 0.4%. The stock has hit a high of ₹381.15 and a low of ₹359.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 383.64 10 380.65 20 383.70 50 409.16 100 394.19 300 330.94

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹375.15, ₹383.8, & ₹389.2, whereas it has key support levels at ₹361.1, ₹355.7, & ₹347.05.

Indus Towers Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indus Towers was 275.75% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.07% .The current P/E of the stock is at 15.29 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.16% with a target price of ₹416.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.44% MF holding, & 24.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.67% in june to 3.44% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.54% in june to 24.19% in the september quarter.