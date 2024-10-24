Indus Towers Share Price Today on : Indus Towers share are down by -1.5%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Indus Towers Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 359.55 and closed at 351.85. The stock reached a high of 359.55 and a low of 349.20 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Published24 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Indus Towers Stock Price Today
Indus Towers Stock Price Today

Indus Towers Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:00 today, Indus Towers shares are trading at price 351.85, -1.5% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80056.48, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of 359.55 and a low of 349.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5379.86
10380.29
20381.86
50408.07
100394.46
300331.87

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 373.57, 389.98, & 399.02, whereas it has key support levels at 348.12, 339.08, & 322.67.

Indus Towers Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indus Towers was 21.21% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.07% .The current P/E of the stock is at 12.73 & P/B is at 3.32.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.66% with a target price of 414.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.44% MF holding, & 24.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.67% in june to 3.44% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.54% in june to 24.19% in the september quarter.

Indus Towers share price down -1.5% today to trade at 351.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Macrotech Developers, Rail Vikas Nigam are falling today, but its peers DLF, Godrej Properties are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.03% each respectively.

First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
