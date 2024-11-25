Indus Towers Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Indus Towers share price are up by 0.77%, Nifty up by 1.82%

Indus Towers Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 336.15 and closed at 332.65. The stock reached a high of 336.15 and a low of 330.35 during the day.

Livemint
Published25 Nov 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Indus TowersShare Price Today on 25-11-2024
Indus TowersShare Price Today on 25-11-2024

Indus Towers Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:24 today, Indus Towers shares are trading at price 332.65, 0.77% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80420.44, up by 1.65%. The stock has hit a high of 336.15 and a low of 330.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5325.53
10325.78
20334.27
50369.46
100393.02
300345.08

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 333.12, 336.58, & 340.37, whereas it has key support levels at 325.87, 322.08, & 318.62.

Indus Towers Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indus Towers was -3.77% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.07% & ROA of 11.78% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 11.77 & P/B is at 3.07.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 22.05% with a target price of 406.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.96% MF holding, & 24.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 12.29% in june to 12.96% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.54% in june to 24.19% in the september quarter.

Indus Towers share price has gained 0.77% today to trade at 332.65 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.82% & 1.65% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIndus Towers Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Indus Towers share price are up by 0.77%, Nifty up by 1.82%

Most Active Stocks

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

339.00
12:24 PM | 25 NOV 2024
2 (0.59%)

Adani Power share price

460.55
12:24 PM | 25 NOV 2024
-0.2 (-0.04%)

Tata Steel share price

145.10
12:24 PM | 25 NOV 2024
2.3 (1.61%)

State Bank Of India share price

848.00
12:24 PM | 25 NOV 2024
31.95 (3.92%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Federal Bank share price

211.70
12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
2.45 (1.17%)

Tech Mahindra share price

1,749.05
12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
1.35 (0.08%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,899.80
12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
0.75 (0.04%)

National Aluminium Company share price

247.75
12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
-9.15 (-3.56%)
More from 52 Week High

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

1,148.90
12:07 PM | 25 NOV 2024
-67.1 (-5.52%)

National Aluminium Company share price

247.75
12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
-9.15 (-3.56%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,104.30
12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
-36.9 (-3.23%)

Max Healthcare Institute share price

971.50
12:07 PM | 25 NOV 2024
-28.3 (-2.83%)
More from Top Losers

Elgi Equipments share price

615.00
12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
55.5 (9.92%)

Chalet Hotels share price

919.75
12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
79.05 (9.4%)

Gillette India share price

10,090.60
12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
773.8 (8.31%)

Central Bank Of India share price

56.31
12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
3.98 (7.61%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,645.00-10.00
    Chennai
    79,651.00-10.00
    Delhi
    79,803.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    79,655.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.90/L-0.13
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.