Indus Towers Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Indus Towers share price are up by 0.77%, Nifty up by 1.82%

Indus Towers Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:24 today, Indus Towers shares are trading at price ₹332.65, 0.77% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80420.44, up by 1.65%. The stock has hit a high of ₹336.15 and a low of ₹330.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 325.53 10 325.78 20 334.27 50 369.46 100 393.02 300 345.08

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹333.12, ₹336.58, & ₹340.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹325.87, ₹322.08, & ₹318.62.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indus Towers was -3.77% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.07% & ROA of 11.78% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 11.77 & P/B is at 3.07.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 22.05% with a target price of ₹406.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.96% MF holding, & 24.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 12.29% in june to 12.96% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.54% in june to 24.19% in the september quarter.