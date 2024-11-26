Indus Towers Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Indus Towers share price are up by 2.24%, Nifty up by 0.01%

Indus Towers Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹ 351 and closed at ₹ 345. The stock experienced a high of ₹ 355.9 and a low of ₹ 343 during the day. This indicates a decrease in price, closing lower than the opening price.

Indus Towers Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:09 today, Indus Towers shares are trading at price ₹345, 2.24% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80054.36, down by -0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹355.9 and a low of ₹343 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 325.53 10 325.78 20 334.27 50 369.46 100 393.02 300 345.08

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹340.1, ₹342.8, & ₹347.7, whereas it has key support levels at ₹332.5, ₹327.6, & ₹324.9.

Indus Towers Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indus Towers was 829.78% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.07% & ROA of 11.78% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 12.03 & P/B is at 3.13.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.68% with a target price of ₹406.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.96% MF holding, & 24.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 12.29% in june to 12.96% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 24.54% in june to 24.19% in the september quarter.