Indus Towers Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Indus Towers share price are up by 0.51%, Nifty up by 0%

Indus Towers Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:15 today, Indus Towers shares are trading at price ₹342.7, 0.51% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80016.18, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of ₹345.3 and a low of ₹340.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 325.53 10 325.78 20 334.27 50 369.46 100 393.02 300 345.67

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹351.38, ₹361.72, & ₹367.58, whereas it has key support levels at ₹335.18, ₹329.32, & ₹318.98.

Indus Towers Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indus Towers was 829.78% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.07% & ROA of 11.78% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 12.16 & P/B is at 3.17.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.47% with a target price of ₹406.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.96% MF holding, & 24.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 12.29% in june to 12.96% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.54% in june to 24.19% in the september quarter.