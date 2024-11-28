Indus Towers Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Indus Towers share price are down by -0.79%, Nifty down by -0.78%

Indus Towers Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹ 349.75 and closed at ₹ 347.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 354.5 and a low of ₹ 346.55 during the session.

Indus Towers Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:09 today, Indus Towers shares are trading at price ₹347.05, -0.79% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79607.02, down by -0.78%. The stock has hit a high of ₹354.5 and a low of ₹346.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 329.57 10 325.58 20 333.63 50 367.71 100 392.74 300 346.22

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹354.23, ₹358.87, & ₹365.58, whereas it has key support levels at ₹342.88, ₹336.17, & ₹331.53.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indus Towers was 21.89% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.07% & ROA of 11.78% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 12.47 & P/B is at 3.25.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.99% with a target price of ₹406.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.96% MF holding, & 24.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 12.29% in june to 12.96% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.54% in june to 24.19% in the september quarter.