Indus Towers Share Price Today on : Indus Towers share are up by 3.24%, Nifty up by 1.11%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|356.76
|10
|371.40
|20
|374.70
|50
|403.96
|100
|394.62
|300
|333.54
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹347.83, ₹360.87, & ₹369.73, whereas it has key support levels at ₹325.93, ₹317.07, & ₹304.03.
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indus Towers was 64.75% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.07%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.33% with a target price of ₹409.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.44% MF holding, & 24.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 3.67% in june to 3.44% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 24.54% in june to 24.19% in the september quarter.
Indus Towers share price has gained 3.24% today to trade at ₹345.65 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
