Indus Towers Share Price Today on : Indus Towers share are up by 3.24%, Nifty up by 1.11%

Indus Towers Share Price Today on : Indus Towers share are up by 3.24%, Nifty up by 1.11%

Livemint

Indus Towers Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 336.45 and closed at 345.65. The stock reached a high of 348.5 and maintained a low of 336.45 throughout the day. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Indus Towers Stock Price Today

Indus Towers Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:01 today, Indus Towers shares are trading at price 345.65, 3.24% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80287.57, up by 1.11%. The stock has hit a high of 348.5 and a low of 336.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5356.76
10371.40
20374.70
50403.96
100394.62
300333.54

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 347.83, 360.87, & 369.73, whereas it has key support levels at 325.93, 317.07, & 304.03.

Indus Towers Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indus Towers was 64.75% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.07% .The current P/E of the stock is at 11.94 & P/B is at 3.11.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.33% with a target price of 409.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.44% MF holding, & 24.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.67% in june to 3.44% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.54% in june to 24.19% in the september quarter.

Indus Towers share price has gained 3.24% today to trade at 345.65 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.11% & 1.11% each respectively.

