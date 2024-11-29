Indus Towers Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Indus Towers share price are down by -0.26%, Nifty up by 0.8%

Indus Towers Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 347.55 and closed slightly lower at 346.95. The stock reached a high of 353.6 and a low of 345.8 during the trading session. Overall, the day's performance showed a slight decline from the opening price.

Published29 Nov 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Indus TowersShare Price Today on 29-11-2024
Indus TowersShare Price Today on 29-11-2024

Indus Towers Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:11 today, Indus Towers shares are trading at price 346.95, -0.26% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79762.52, up by 0.91%. The stock has hit a high of 353.6 and a low of 345.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5333.20
10327.06
20333.94
50365.97
100392.40
300346.84

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 353.13, 358.27, & 362.03, whereas it has key support levels at 344.23, 340.47, & 335.33.

Indus Towers Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indus Towers was -29.22% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.07% & ROA of 11.78% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 12.42 & P/B is at 3.23.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.02% with a target price of 406.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.96% MF holding, & 24.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 12.29% in june to 12.96% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.54% in june to 24.19% in the september quarter.

Indus Towers share price down -0.26% today to trade at 346.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Rail Vikas Nigam, Godrej Properties are falling today, but its peers DLF, Macrotech Developers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.8% & 0.91% each respectively.

First Published:29 Nov 2024, 11:11 AM IST
