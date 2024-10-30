Indus Towers Share Price Today on : Indus Towers share are down by -1.38%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Indus Towers Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:01 today, Indus Towers shares are trading at price ₹343.3, -1.38% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80306.87, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of ₹349.3 and a low of ₹343 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 351.01 10 367.33 20 372.39 50 402.77 100 394.68 300 334.95

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹352.4, ₹355.95, & ₹362.75, whereas it has key support levels at ₹342.05, ₹335.25, & ₹331.7.

Indus Towers Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indus Towers was -11.00% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.07% .The current P/E of the stock is at 12.41 & P/B is at 3.23.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.14% with a target price of ₹409.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.44% MF holding, & 24.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.67% in june to 3.44% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.54% in june to 24.19% in the september quarter.