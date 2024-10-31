Indus Towers Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Indus Towers share price are down by -0.39%, Nifty down by -0.42%

Indus Towers Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 343 and closed at 341.25. The stock reached a high of 345.3 and a low of 340.95 during the trading session.

Published31 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Indus Towers Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:01 today, Indus Towers shares are trading at price 341.25, -0.39% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79507.17, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of 345.3 and a low of 340.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5347.29
10363.58
20370.18
50401.67
100394.72
300335.68

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 347.33, 352.27, & 355.13, whereas it has key support levels at 339.53, 336.67, & 331.73.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indus Towers was -37.52% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.07% & ROA of 11.78% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 12.22 & P/B is at 3.18.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.27% with a target price of 407.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.44% MF holding, & 24.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.67% in june to 3.44% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.54% in june to 24.19% in the september quarter.

Indus Towers share price down -0.39% today to trade at 341.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as DLF, Godrej Properties are falling today, but its peers Macrotech Developers, Rail Vikas Nigam are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.42% & -0.54% each respectively.

First Published:31 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM IST
