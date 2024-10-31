Indus Towers Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Indus Towers share price are down by -0.39%, Nifty down by -0.42%

Indus Towers Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:01 today, Indus Towers shares are trading at price ₹341.25, -0.39% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79507.17, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹345.3 and a low of ₹340.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 347.29 10 363.58 20 370.18 50 401.67 100 394.72 300 335.68

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹347.33, ₹352.27, & ₹355.13, whereas it has key support levels at ₹339.53, ₹336.67, & ₹331.73.

Indus Towers Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indus Towers was -37.52% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.07% & ROA of 11.78% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 12.22 & P/B is at 3.18.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.27% with a target price of ₹407.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.44% MF holding, & 24.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.67% in june to 3.44% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.54% in june to 24.19% in the september quarter.