Indus Towers, Tech Mahindra & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Indus Towers, Tech Mahindra, Info Edge India, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Grasim Industries

Livemint
First Published11:00 AM IST
LiveMint
LiveMint

Shares of Indus Towers, Tech Mahindra, Info Edge India, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Grasim Industries hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 73.15(0.3%) points and Sensex was up by 182.13(0.23%) points at 01 Jul 2024 10:59:54 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 76.0(0.15%) at 01 Jul 2024 10:44:55 IST.
Other stocks such as Oriental Carbon & Chemicals, Bohra Industries, Suumaya Industries, Hilton Metal Forging, Secur Credentials hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India were the top gainers while NTPC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Larsen & Toubro, Indusind Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank were the top gainers while State Bank Of India, Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeMarketsIndus Towers, Tech Mahindra & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

307.60
05:30 AM | 1 JUL 2024
1.4 (0.46%)

Wipro

530.50
05:30 AM | 1 JUL 2024
15.6 (3.03%)

Tata Steel

175.65
05:30 AM | 1 JUL 2024
1.65 (0.95%)

Indus Towers

388.30
05:30 AM | 1 JUL 2024
13.25 (3.53%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

2,285.10
05:18 AM | 1 JUL 2024
185.55 (8.84%)

Vaibhav Global

332.55
05:18 AM | 1 JUL 2024
23.85 (7.73%)

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings

1,562.25
05:18 AM | 1 JUL 2024
111.35 (7.67%)

JSW Infrastructure

347.90
05:18 AM | 1 JUL 2024
19.8 (6.03%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,272.00-862.00
    Chennai
    73,703.000.00
    Delhi
    72,984.00-1,006.00
    Kolkata
    73,200.00-287.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L1.01
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue