Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank, RBL Bank, Trident, Tanla Platforms

Livemint
Published25 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Livemint
Livemint

Shares of Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank, RBL Bank, Trident, Tanla Platforms hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -212.25(-0.87%) points and Sensex was down by -611.34(-0.76%) points at 25 Oct 2024 10:59:56 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -952.3(-1.85%) points at 25 Oct 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Radico Khaitan, Aster DM Healthcare, Max Financial Services, Wockhardt, Dixon Technologies (India) hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, IDFC First Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, IDFC First Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIndusind Bank, IDFC First Bank & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

145.60
11:55 AM | 25 OCT 2024
-3.4 (-2.28%)

Bharat Electronics share price

259.80
11:55 AM | 25 OCT 2024
-11.6 (-4.27%)

Indusind Bank share price

1,028.40
11:55 AM | 25 OCT 2024
-250.5 (-19.59%)

ITC share price

489.25
11:55 AM | 25 OCT 2024
17.4 (3.69%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Poly Medicure share price

2,597.55
11:47 AM | 25 OCT 2024
22.6 (0.88%)

Aster DM Healthcare share price

442.55
11:48 AM | 25 OCT 2024
-0.4 (-0.09%)

Radico Khaitan share price

2,291.95
11:48 AM | 25 OCT 2024
-2.35 (-0.1%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

13,292.05
11:48 AM | 25 OCT 2024
-1772 (-11.76%)
More from 52 Week High

Glenmark Life Sciences share price

953.35
11:48 AM | 25 OCT 2024
-86.05 (-8.28%)

Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

702.60
11:48 AM | 25 OCT 2024
-56.35 (-7.42%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

873.85
11:47 AM | 25 OCT 2024
-65.15 (-6.94%)

Finolex Industries share price

283.50
11:48 AM | 25 OCT 2024
-17.15 (-5.7%)
More from Top Losers

Laurus Labs share price

477.80
11:48 AM | 25 OCT 2024
31.8 (7.13%)

Bikaji Foods International share price

872.80
11:48 AM | 25 OCT 2024
36.95 (4.42%)

PNB Housing Finance share price

972.10
11:47 AM | 25 OCT 2024
38.85 (4.16%)

ITC share price

490.00
11:48 AM | 25 OCT 2024
18.15 (3.85%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,475.00-620.00
    Chennai
    79,481.00-620.00
    Delhi
    79,633.00-620.00
    Kolkata
    79,485.00-620.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.