Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank, RBL Bank, Trident, Tanla Platforms hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -212.25(-0.87%) points and Sensex was down by -611.34(-0.76%) points at 25 Oct 2024 10:59:56 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -952.3(-1.85%) points at 25 Oct 2024 10:44:59 IST. Other stocks such as Radico Khaitan, Aster DM Healthcare, Max Financial Services, Wockhardt, Dixon Technologies (India) hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, IDFC First Bank were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, IDFC First Bank were the top losers.