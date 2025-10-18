IndusInd Bank Q2 results: Private lender posts net loss of ₹445 crore on higher provisions, NII drops 17.5% YoY

IndusInd Bank Q2 results: IndusInd Bank announced the July to September quarter earnings for FY26 on Saturday, October 18, 2025. The bank reported a standalone net loss of ₹444.7 crore in the second quarter of the 2026 fiscal, compared to ₹1,325 crore net profit in the same quarter a year ago, according to an exchange filing.

IndusInd Bank's total interest income fell 8.4% to ₹11,608 crore in the second quarter of the financial year ended 2025-26, from ₹12,686 crore in the same period of the previous year.

The bank’s net interest income (NII) dropped 17.5% in the second quarter of the financial year ended 2025-26 to ₹4,409.3 crore, from ₹5,347 crore a year ago.

IndusInd Bank Q2 Results: Where do NPAs stand? IndusInd Bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) for the second quarter of the 2026 fiscal year stood at 3.6% compared to 2.11% in the same quarter of the previous financial year, the bank informed.

IndusInd Bank share price update IndusInd Bank's shares closed 1.65% up at ₹751.45 after Friday's stock market session, against ₹739.25 at the previous market close. The second-quarter results on Saturday, 18 October 2025. The stock is expected to be in focus on Monday, 20 October 2025, following the declaration of earnings.

