IndusInd Bank Q2 results: Private lender posts net loss of ₹445 crore on higher provisions, NII drops 17.5% YoY

IndusInd Bank Q2 Results: IndusInd Bank reported a standalone net loss of 444.7 crore for Q2 FY26, significantly lower than the 1,325 crore net profit in the same quarter last year, as announced on October 18, 2025.

Riya R Alex
Published18 Oct 2025, 04:32 PM IST
IndusInd Bank Q2 results: IndusInd Bank announced the July to September quarter earnings for FY26 on Saturday, October 18, 2025. The bank reported a standalone net loss of 444.7 crore in the second quarter of the 2026 fiscal, compared to 1,325 crore net profit in the same quarter a year ago, according to an exchange filing.

IndusInd Bank's total interest income fell 8.4% to 11,608 crore in the second quarter of the financial year ended 2025-26, from 12,686 crore in the same period of the previous year.

The bank’s net interest income (NII) dropped 17.5% in the second quarter of the financial year ended 2025-26 to 4,409.3 crore, from 5,347 crore a year ago.

IndusInd Bank Q2 Results: Where do NPAs stand?

IndusInd Bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) for the second quarter of the 2026 fiscal year stood at 3.6% compared to 2.11% in the same quarter of the previous financial year, the bank informed.

IndusInd Bank share price update

IndusInd Bank's shares closed 1.65% up at 751.45 after Friday's stock market session, against 739.25 at the previous market close. The second-quarter results on Saturday, 18 October 2025. The stock is expected to be in focus on Monday, 20 October 2025, following the declaration of earnings.

(This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.)

 
 
