IndusInd Bank Q3 Result Preview-Loan growth expected to remain Healthy; deposit traction remains to be watched for
Q3 Result Preview- IndusInd Bank is expected to see stable performance on the back of healthy loan growth. MOFSL estimates NII (Net Interest Income) for IndusInd Bank to rise 17.9% year on year ,while those at Kotak expect IndusInd Bank Net Interest Income to rise 15.2% year on year.
