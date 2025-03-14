Markets
Bears arrived at IndusInd months before the bad news broke
Ram Sahgal , Neha Joshi , Shayan Ghosh 5 min read 14 Mar 2025, 01:46 AM IST
- India's audit watchdog had found shortcomings in some processes of MSKA & Associates, one of the bank’s statutory auditors, as per a report by National Financial Reporting Authority in January.
Mumbai: Bears began converging at the IndusInd Bank derivatives counter as October drew to a close, a time when the private lender detected the debacle that would jolt its investors only months later.
