Bears arrived at IndusInd months before the bad news broke

Analysts have also raised the issue of audits not being able to find these gaps. Analysts at CLSA in a note on 13 March pointed out that the recent accounting discrepancy was not reported by either the bank’s auditors or the RBI over the past five-seven years. However, according to a report in the Business Standard, the bank might have appointed an external agency in November to look at its derivatives portfolio, which it said might have been a result of a regulatory nudge.