Inflows in mutual fund SIPs dip in Feb to ₹13,600 cr. Are investors losing appetite?2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 09:23 PM IST
The inflow in mutual funds through SIPs in February stood ₹13,686.23 as compared to ₹13,856 crore in January, which was lower by ₹169 crore
In February, the mutual fund industry got inflows worth ₹13,686.23 crore through systematic investment plans (SIPs), which was 1.2 per cent lower than previous month.
