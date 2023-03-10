In February, the mutual fund industry got inflows worth ₹13,686.23 crore through systematic investment plans (SIPs), which was 1.2 per cent lower than previous month.

The inflow in mutual funds through SIPs in February stood ₹13,686.23 as compared to ₹13,856 crore in January. The inflow in SIPs in February was lower by ₹169 crore. However, contribution from SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) has been averaging above ₹13,000 cr mark every month since October 2022.

Despite market volatility, equity funds continue to garner strong inflows, equity funds have seen strong inflows.

The inflows in SIPs in FY 2022-23 stood at ₹141,696 crore, which has already surpassed the FY 2021-22 inflow of ₹1,24,566 crore.

Equity mutual funds saw a substantial inflow of ₹15,685.57 crores as compared to ₹12,546.5 crores for the month of January and ₹7,303.39 crore in December 2022, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) said.

“Within the hybrid space, Multi-Asset Funds continue to build on momentum of the last two months as debt yield provided attractive investment opportunity along with long term appeal of equity and gold. Overall, investors continue to maintain faith in India’s growth potential and tap the current opportunity in markets to add to positions. On the debt side, medium-term funds, long-duration funds and gilt funds saw inflows, a welcome break from consistent outflows," said Akhil Chaturvedi, Chief Business Officer, Motilal Oswal AMC on AMFI data.

Debt funds saw outflows for the third month in a row to the tune of ₹13,815 crores up 67 per cent on a yearly basis. Corporate bond fund inflow stood at ₹662 crore, while large cap fund inflow came in at ₹354 crore in February.

Overnight funds saw inflow of ₹2,945 crores after witnessing outflows in previous four months.

Overall, thematic category collected ₹3,855 crore of net flows. Small cap funds received net flows of ₹2,246 crore. Multi cap funds, which invest a minimum of 25 per cent each in large cap, mid cap and small cap stocks, received ₹1,977 crore of net flows.

Hybrid schemes saw muted inflows of ₹460 crores after ₹4,492 crores during Jan 23. Index funds acquired ₹6,244 crores up 7% QoQ and 8% YoY.

"Range-bound markets, high interest rates, weaker investor sentiments are the current mood of the markets but still healthy flows towards equity linked schemes suggests strong inclination towards equities rather than debt-oriented schemes in last 3 months," said Viraj Gandhi, CEO, SAMCO Mutual Fund.

Investors have continued to show faith to add mutual funds and SIPs have remained strong, said analyst.

“Investors continue to add mutual funds on dips. SIP numbers continue to remain strong. This is because of continuous awareness being created by distribution community on long term benefits of investing through SIP and staying invested," said Manish Mehta, National Head and Sales, Marketing & Digital Business, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company.