“Within the hybrid space, Multi-Asset Funds continue to build on momentum of the last two months as debt yield provided attractive investment opportunity along with long term appeal of equity and gold. Overall, investors continue to maintain faith in India’s growth potential and tap the current opportunity in markets to add to positions. On the debt side, medium-term funds, long-duration funds and gilt funds saw inflows, a welcome break from consistent outflows," said Akhil Chaturvedi, Chief Business Officer, Motilal Oswal AMC on AMFI data.

