Infosys: 3 reasons why UBS Research expects more than 15% upside for the stock
Stock Market Today: Infosys share price has declined more than 10% since February highs. UBS however sees more than 15% upside for the stock from hereon. While Q4 performance remains factored in, FY25 growth may improve. The peer performance may also influence the stock as may a probable buyback.
Infosys share price has declined more than 10% from February highs. Volatility in the markets remains high that has influenced and led to a decline in share price of Infosys even though outlook for IT pack as a whole has improved. The global slowdown concerns in the rising interest rate environment are behind.
