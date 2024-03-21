Infosys: 3 reasons why UBS Research expects more than 15% upside for the stock

Infosys share price has declined more than 10% from February highs. Volatility in the markets remains high that has influenced and led to a decline in share price of Infosys even though outlook for IT pack as a whole has improved. The global slowdown concerns in the rising interest rate environment are behind.

The earnings recovery though may be gradual, nevertheless analysts feel that markets are factoring the same.

Analysts at UBS Research believe that Infosys' 4Q earnings may have a minor effect on the company's stock price, considering the narrow range of estimates (-2% to -0.2% sequential constant currency growth), based on guidance.

However what matters as per them going into earnings is:

1) guidance for FY25; 2) the earnings read-throughs of peers such as Accenture and Tata Consultancy Services and 3) potential events such as buybacks

Peer earnings to remain supportive

UBS expects Accenture and TCS's earnings to have positive read-throughs for Infosys' earnings and guidance . UBS US BPM and IT services analyst Kevin McVeigh expects commentary in upcoming Accenture results to be better on strong hyperscaler earnings and a GenAI ramp-up. UBS Research also expects TCS to deliver strong growth in 4Q, aided by a large deal ramp-up and a recovery in the BFSI segment.

Expected Buyback may support stock price

Probable buy back, if takes place, may support share prices- Given Infosys's objective of returning 75% of its free cash over the following five years, beginning in FY20, UBS analysts believe there is a good chance the company will announce a buyback after its most recent one that ended in February 2023. The previous buybacks (using the open market mechanism) were conducted at significant premiums to the going rates in the market. Any potential buyback announcement in the next quarters, in their opinion, would help the Infosys stock price.

Valuations - Though UBS expects a gradual recovery for the IT sector in FY25. Infosys' advantage of winning large cost take-out deals in 2023 might ramp up as of Q4, with considerable advantages visible in FY25/ Further since Infosys has been negatively impacted by macroeconomic instability because of its high exposure to discretionary spending, which could change if client budgets get better and interest rates and inflation decline.

Thus UBS analysts feel there is potential scope for a small re-rating if client sentiment improves and Infosys delivers growth in FY25. Target price of UBS for

