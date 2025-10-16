Infosys ADR shares crash 4% on NYSE after Q2 results, hit 6-month low as decline extends to third day

India's second-largest IT company, Infosys Ltd, saw its American Depository Receipt (ADR) come under pressure in Thursday's trading session, falling sharply soon after the opening bell on Wall Street.

Infosys ADR shares tumbled 4% on the NYSE to $15.82 apiece, the lowest level since mid-April 2025, marking a third consecutive day of decline. The crash followed the company's September-quarter performance (Q2FY26), which was released post market hours on Dalal Street.

ADR shares are tools that foreign companies use to leverage a special certificate issued by a US bank to trade on the US stock market, similar to other regular US-based companies.

Infosys Q2 Results Infosys on Thursday, October 16, posted a 13.2% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹7,364 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025. The company had recorded a net profit of ₹6,506 crore in the same period a year ago.

The Bengaluru-based firm’s revenue from operations grew 8.6% to ₹44,490 crore during the quarter, up from ₹40,986 crore in the September 2024 quarter. Revenue increased across five of its verticals, with North America, its largest market, up 2%.

Among business segments, the revenue from the financial services rose 5.4 per cent YoY in cc terms. Revenue from the hi-tech and the manufacturing segments jumped 8.6 per cent and 6.6 per cent YoY, respectively, in CC.

On the outlook front, the company raised the lower end of its annual revenue forecast, citing a revival in spending on technologies such as artificial intelligence.

It now projects revenue growth of 2% to 3% on a constant-currency basis for the year ending March 2026. In the first quarter, it had predicted sales growth of 1% to 3%.

In terms of deals, Infosys’ large deal bookings came in at $3.1 billion during the quarter, compared with $3.8 billion in the previous quarter and $2.4 billion in the year-ago period.

Along with the September-quarter results, the company also declared a dividend of ₹23 per share. October 27 has been fixed as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend, while November 7 is the scheduled payout date.

Infosys ADR share price trend Infosys ADR shares have been under significant selling pressure in recent months, losing 28% so far this year. This mirrors the performance of shares listed on the NSE, which are down 22% over the same period.

The NYSE-listed shares had hit an all-time high of $26.39 in January 2022, and earlier this year they approached that level again. However, continued selling pressure has dragged the stock lower, pushing it to a record low for the year of $15.82 in today’s session.

