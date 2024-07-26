Infosys, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Infosys, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Tata Motors, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 192.9(0.79%) points and Sensex was up by 552.27(0.69%) points at 26 Jul 2024 10:59:55 IST.

Bank Nifty was down by -150.35(-0.3%) at 26 Jul 2024 10:44:56 IST.

In the BSE Sensex index Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies were the top gainers while Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, Nestle India were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, State Bank Of India, Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers while Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

