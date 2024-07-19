Infosys, Mphasis & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Infosys, Mphasis, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Godrej Consumer Products

Published19 Jul 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Infosys, Mphasis, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Godrej Consumer Products hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -80.5(-0.32%) points and Sensex was down by -248.86(-0.31%) points at 19 Jul 2024 10:15:01 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -224.85(-0.43%) at 19 Jul 2024 10:00:03 IST.
Other stocks such as Sah Polymers hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Infosys, ITC, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints, Tata Consultancy Services were the top gainers while Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Ultratech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid Corporation Of India were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, Federal Bank, Indusind Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

First Published:19 Jul 2024, 11:00 AM IST
